Left Menu

Jharkhand's International Investment Push: Hemant Soren's Spain and Sweden Visit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is visiting Spain and Sweden to attract investors by promising a business-friendly environment. A proposal from RCD Espanyol aims to boost sports development in Jharkhand, while Tesla Group plans to establish a gigafactory in the state. The visit seeks to enhance Jharkhand's global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:22 IST
Jharkhand's International Investment Push: Hemant Soren's Spain and Sweden Visit
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

On his official tour to Spain and Sweden, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a compelling case to international investors, encouraging them to set up operations in the Indian state. The commitment from Jharkhand's leader includes assurances of a business-friendly atmosphere tailored to bolster investment opportunities.

Among the promising outcomes of this tour is a proposal from Spain's RCD Espanyol Football Club, aiming to collaborate on developing sports infrastructure. This partnership seeks to train local coaches, elevating Jharkhand's sporting stature. Furthermore, the Tesla Group has expressed intent to establish a gigafactory in Jharkhand to produce commercial and industrial battery storage solutions.

During high-level discussions, Soren and his delegation engaged with Indian-origin business leaders in Barcelona, covering various sectors such as clean energy, startups, and biotechnology. They emphasized Jharkhand's readiness as a business-friendly destination and discussed strategies for entrepreneurship, innovation, and branding to attract Spanish companies to India's burgeoning market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025