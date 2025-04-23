Jharkhand's International Investment Push: Hemant Soren's Spain and Sweden Visit

On his official tour to Spain and Sweden, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a compelling case to international investors, encouraging them to set up operations in the Indian state. The commitment from Jharkhand's leader includes assurances of a business-friendly atmosphere tailored to bolster investment opportunities.

Among the promising outcomes of this tour is a proposal from Spain's RCD Espanyol Football Club, aiming to collaborate on developing sports infrastructure. This partnership seeks to train local coaches, elevating Jharkhand's sporting stature. Furthermore, the Tesla Group has expressed intent to establish a gigafactory in Jharkhand to produce commercial and industrial battery storage solutions.

During high-level discussions, Soren and his delegation engaged with Indian-origin business leaders in Barcelona, covering various sectors such as clean energy, startups, and biotechnology. They emphasized Jharkhand's readiness as a business-friendly destination and discussed strategies for entrepreneurship, innovation, and branding to attract Spanish companies to India's burgeoning market.

