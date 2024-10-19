Left Menu

Melodic Echoes: The Enchanting World of Yoik at Jodhpur RIFF

John Andre Eira, a yoik master, captivates audiences by singing evocative melodies without words. Performing with Gabba, a Norwegian band, at India’s Jodhpur RIFF, Eira shares the rich yoik tradition of the Sami people. Yoik is intertwined with Eira's life, reflecting his unique musical journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:53 IST
Melodic Echoes: The Enchanting World of Yoik at Jodhpur RIFF
John Andre Eira, the yoik master, enchants audiences through the distinctive vocal art of yoik, which relies on melodious sounds rather than lyrics. This unique tradition links listeners to northern Norway's Sami communities and their tales. At Jodhpur RIFF, Eira showcased yoik alongside Norwegian band Gabba, traced back to his lineage.

Yoik, a timeless Sami tradition, resonates with Hindustani classical sargam and Carnatic konnakol, in which sounds create powerful melodies. Eira, visually impaired from birth, embraced yoik by age two, gleaning its essence from family members and through profound study of archival recordings, highlighting its complexity and emotional depth.

Joining global musicians at Jodhpur RIFF, Eira observed similarities between yoik and Indian indigenous music styles, celebrating cultural connections. Gabba's performance was a vibrant blend of traditional Sami sound with modern musical elements, a tribute to heritage and innovation, earning them a prestigious Norwegian award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

