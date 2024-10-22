Left Menu

From Cancelled to Crowned: Sohini Rohra's Inspiring Memoir Unveiled

Renowned psychologist and Mrs. India Earth 2023, Sohini Rohra, launches her memoir 'Cancelled to Crowned'. The book shares her personal journey from adversity to self-realization, offering readers tools for personal growth and resilience. It's a testament to the unbreakable human spirit and inner strength.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - In her newly launched memoir 'Cancelled to Crowned', renowned psychologist and Mrs. India Earth 2023, Sohini Rohra, shares a deeply personal tale of adversity, resilience, and triumph.

The book traces her journey from personal struggles to self-realization, offering readers a roadmap to transform setbacks into successes. With a blend of vulnerability and insight, Sohini emphasizes the innate strength and worth that every individual possesses, regardless of the challenges faced.

A champion of mental health advocacy, Sohini's work spans over a decade, focusing on promoting inclusivity, empathy, and emotional resilience. Her memoir serves as both a beacon of hope and a practical guide for those seeking to rise above life's hardships and rediscover their inner power.

