Lessons of Humility: Kunal Bahl Remembers Ratan Tata

Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl has paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, remembering him as a paragon of humility and integrity.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Snapdeal co-founder Bahl recounted his memorable interactions with Tata, emphasizing the iconic leader's lasting legacy of wisdom and promise-keeping.

Reflecting on their first meeting in 2014, Bahl was struck by Tata's genuine interest in his company and his unassuming manner. The anecdote serves as a testament to never forgetting a promise, even amidst life's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)