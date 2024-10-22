Lessons of Humility: Kunal Bahl Remembers Ratan Tata
Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl shared memories of his interactions with the late Ratan Tata, emphasizing Tata's humility and commitment to keeping promises, as highlighted during the NDTV World Summit. Tata's lasting legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of staying true to one's word.
Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl has paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, remembering him as a paragon of humility and integrity.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Snapdeal co-founder Bahl recounted his memorable interactions with Tata, emphasizing the iconic leader's lasting legacy of wisdom and promise-keeping.
Reflecting on their first meeting in 2014, Bahl was struck by Tata's genuine interest in his company and his unassuming manner. The anecdote serves as a testament to never forgetting a promise, even amidst life's demands.
