Fawad Khan Embarks on Thrilling New Cinematic Ventures

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to star in two new projects announced at the Tasveer Film Market in Seattle. He will feature in the darkly comic 'Behind the Scenes' and the series 'The Prisoner', adapted from Omar Shahid’s novel, showcasing new South Asian narratives.

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan is gearing up for two groundbreaking projects, as announced at Seattle's Tasveer Film Market during the 19th Tasveer Film Festival.

In the first project, titled 'Behind the Scenes', Fawad will take center stage in a darkly comic newsroom thriller produced by Modoxy Media and Film Lab++, with celebrated filmmakers Mehreen Jabbar, Sarmad Khoosat, and Mohammed Ali Naqvi at the helm.

Additionally, Khan will play a crucial role in 'The Prisoner', a riveting Pakistani series based on Omar Shahid's popular novel. The Tasveer Film Market also revealed that Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga joins the India-Australia film 'Whistle in the Wind'. This event highlights the vibrant collaborations and talent emerging from the South Asian creative sphere.

