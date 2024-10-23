Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Prepare for Maha Kumbh 2025 with People-Centric Training

Uttar Pradesh Police are aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision by adopting a people-centric approach for the Maha Kumbh 2025. A comprehensive training program focuses on safety and soft skills, aiming to ensure a memorable experience for millions of devotees expected at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:51 IST
  • India

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Uttar Pradesh Police are adopting a people-centric approach to the Maha Kumbh 2025, officials announced on Wednesday.

The police have initiated a comprehensive training program at the Sankalp Training Pandal in Prayagraj aimed at preparing officers to oversee public safety and provide courteous service to the millions of expected attendees.

The initiative, running until December, emphasizes not only security but also respectful interaction with devotees, in hopes of creating a positive atmosphere at the world's largest human gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

