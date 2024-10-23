Uttar Pradesh Police Prepare for Maha Kumbh 2025 with People-Centric Training

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Uttar Pradesh Police are adopting a people-centric approach to the Maha Kumbh 2025, officials announced on Wednesday.

The police have initiated a comprehensive training program at the Sankalp Training Pandal in Prayagraj aimed at preparing officers to oversee public safety and provide courteous service to the millions of expected attendees.

The initiative, running until December, emphasizes not only security but also respectful interaction with devotees, in hopes of creating a positive atmosphere at the world's largest human gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)