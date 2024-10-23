Left Menu

Darasing Khurana Honored: Championing Mental Health on Global Stage

Actor and philanthropist Darasing Khurana has been awarded the Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award for his contributions to mental health awareness. As a Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion, he addressed the Global Mental Health Summit and CHOGM, advocating for affordable mental health services through his foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:41 IST
Darasing Khurana
Actor and philanthropist Darasing Khurana has been recognized with the Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award for his dedicated work in mental health awareness. He received the accolade as the Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion, acknowledging his impactful efforts on a global platform.

Khurana recently served as the keynote speaker at the Global Mental Health Summit 2024 held at Oxford University. His speech emphasized the importance of mental health discussions among global leaders. Following the summit, he participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

During CHOGM, Khurana moderated a session on mental health, alongside prominent figures such as Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, and UN Under Secretary General Rabab Fatima. Through his foundation, Pause.Breathe.Talk, Khurana aims to offer affordable therapy across societal divisions.

