Strategic Preparations for Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala's Plan

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan applauded the Travancore Devaswom Board's initiatives for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Despite attempts to create misunderstandings, the board is enhancing facilities and ensuring smooth darshan for pilgrims. New developments include vehicle parking at Nilakkal and increased aravana availability.
In a bid to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commended the Travancore Devaswom Board for its comprehensive arrangements at the Lord Ayyappa temple.
As the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season approaches, the temple body is introducing several new facilities, including the completion of the Sabari guest house and parking for over 2000 vehicles at Nilakkal.
Amidst controversies over booking, the Kerala government guaranteed smooth darshan even without online registration, stepping back from a prior decision that required pilgrims to book virtually.
