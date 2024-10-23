Strategic Preparations for Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala's Plan

In a bid to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commended the Travancore Devaswom Board for its comprehensive arrangements at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

As the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season approaches, the temple body is introducing several new facilities, including the completion of the Sabari guest house and parking for over 2000 vehicles at Nilakkal.

Amidst controversies over booking, the Kerala government guaranteed smooth darshan even without online registration, stepping back from a prior decision that required pilgrims to book virtually.

(With inputs from agencies.)