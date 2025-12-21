Left Menu

Kerala Government Stands Firm Against Restrictive School Practices

The Kerala government criticized reports of private schools placing restrictions on Christmas celebrations and refunding collected funds. The education minister warned against making schools communal hubs, emphasizing the state's secular tradition. Authorities will investigate and act against such discrimination in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Sunday vehemently criticized reports that some private schools were imposing restrictions on Christmas celebrations, going as far as refunding money collected from students for the event.

Education Minister V Sivankutty warned that schools should not become "communal laboratories" and reaffirmed Kerala's commitment to secular education. He stressed that schools are spaces for mutual respect across castes and religions.

The minister announced an investigation into these practices and emphasized that India's Constitution and educational laws must be upheld, reinforcing Kerala's tradition of inclusive celebration in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

