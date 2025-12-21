Kerala Government Stands Firm Against Restrictive School Practices

The Kerala government on Sunday vehemently criticized reports that some private schools were imposing restrictions on Christmas celebrations, going as far as refunding money collected from students for the event.

Education Minister V Sivankutty warned that schools should not become "communal laboratories" and reaffirmed Kerala's commitment to secular education. He stressed that schools are spaces for mutual respect across castes and religions.

The minister announced an investigation into these practices and emphasized that India's Constitution and educational laws must be upheld, reinforcing Kerala's tradition of inclusive celebration in schools.

