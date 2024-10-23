Left Menu

Tom Holland Confirms Return in 'Spider-Man 4' & Exciting Nolan Collaboration

Tom Holland, the actor behind Spider-Man, has confirmed his return for a fourth movie, set to begin filming next summer. He shared this update on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Meanwhile, Holland is gearing up for a secretive film collaboration with director Christopher Nolan, slated for a 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:24 IST
Actor Tom Holland (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In exciting news for Spider-Man aficionados, Tom Holland has confirmed his much-anticipated return to the superhero role. Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Holland announced that filming for the fourth Spider-Man movie will commence next summer, thrilling fans once more.

Reflecting on his past Spider-Man film, 'No Way Home,' Holland recounted the unique experience of working alongside former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which he described as the 'highlight of my career.' The secrecy surrounding their appearance involved elaborate measures, with Maguire and Garfield arriving on set in cloaks reminiscent of 'Star Wars.'

Adding more buzz to his career, Tom Holland is set to collaborate with renowned director Christopher Nolan on a new film project. While plot details remain under wraps, the film, penned and directed by Nolan, is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. This venture, produced under Nolan's Syncopy, promises to be another intriguing addition to Holland's filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

