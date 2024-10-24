Robert Pattinson to Produce Thrilling Journalism Drama 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson, known for his role in 'The Batman', is taking on a new role as producer for 'Primetime', a film exploring the realm of TV journalism. Studio A24, along with filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, is set to bring this scripted feature to life.

Penned by Ajon Singh, 'Primetime' tells the story of a journalist who tackles the murky underbelly of crime, aiming to change the world of television forever. Insiders suggest the film draws inspiration from Chris Hansen's early 2000s reality show, 'To Catch a Predator'.

Pattinson, producing under his Icki Eneo Arlo banner, joins forces with Brighton McCloskey, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger, and Square Peg's team to bring this film to audiences. The project marks a significant step in Pattinson's production career.

(With inputs from agencies.)