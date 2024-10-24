Left Menu

Dorby Unveils Game-Changing Surface Décor Catalogue

Dorby, a leading surface décor brand in India, launched its latest catalogue, Surface Matters-04, highlighting innovative textured laminates. The collection integrates global design trends, including abstract patterns and stone textures, and emphasizes sustainability. Dorby, established in 2017, continues to influence the décor industry with high-quality and design-focused products.

Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:08 IST
In Mumbai on 22nd October 2024, India's foremost surface décor brand, Dorby, released its latest catalogue, Surface Matters-04, showcasing groundbreaking designs poised to leave a significant mark this season. The culmination of eight months of intensive collaboration resulted in a collection distinguished by innovative textured laminates that emulate natural wood's allure.

This release follows the success of their prior catalogue, which saw high demand for synchronized patterns. Dorby has incorporated five new synchronized designs, aligning with global design trends such as abstract forms, dyed veneers, and stone textures, creating a balanced and refreshing offering.

Founded in 2017 as part of the Asiatic Group, Dorby holds a commitment to sustainability and quality, evidenced by its prestigious certifications and accolades, including 'Furnishing Product of the Year' at Realty+ Architecture & Design Fest 2024.



