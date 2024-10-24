Dorby Unveils Game-Changing Surface Décor Catalogue

In Mumbai on 22nd October 2024, India's foremost surface décor brand, Dorby, released its latest catalogue, Surface Matters-04, showcasing groundbreaking designs poised to leave a significant mark this season. The culmination of eight months of intensive collaboration resulted in a collection distinguished by innovative textured laminates that emulate natural wood's allure.

This release follows the success of their prior catalogue, which saw high demand for synchronized patterns. Dorby has incorporated five new synchronized designs, aligning with global design trends such as abstract forms, dyed veneers, and stone textures, creating a balanced and refreshing offering.

Founded in 2017 as part of the Asiatic Group, Dorby holds a commitment to sustainability and quality, evidenced by its prestigious certifications and accolades, including 'Furnishing Product of the Year' at Realty+ Architecture & Design Fest 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)