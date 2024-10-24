Left Menu

Start2 Bridge: Uniting Startups from India and Germany

Start2 Group hosted the Start2 Bridge event, fostering corporate-startup alliances between India and Germany. Key players shared innovative solutions, aiming for global expansion. The event highlighted notable startups addressing challenges in healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability. It emphasizes the importance of cross-border collaboration for strategic growth.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:39 IST
New Delhi, India – Start2 Group, a leader in startup ecosystem development, recently hosted Start2 Bridge: India and Germany – Building Corporate-Startup Alliances, an event dedicated to fostering cooperation between key players in the startup landscapes of India and Germany.

Industry leaders and innovative startups gathered to share forward-thinking solutions aimed at global growth. The event spotlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Claus J. Karthe, CEO of Start2 Group Asia, emphasized the essential role of such cooperation in today's fast-evolving industries, highlighting the successful presentation of startups from diverse sectors tackling major industry challenges.

