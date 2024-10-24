Start2 Bridge: Uniting Startups from India and Germany

New Delhi, India – Start2 Group, a leader in startup ecosystem development, recently hosted Start2 Bridge: India and Germany – Building Corporate-Startup Alliances, an event dedicated to fostering cooperation between key players in the startup landscapes of India and Germany.

Industry leaders and innovative startups gathered to share forward-thinking solutions aimed at global growth. The event spotlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Claus J. Karthe, CEO of Start2 Group Asia, emphasized the essential role of such cooperation in today's fast-evolving industries, highlighting the successful presentation of startups from diverse sectors tackling major industry challenges.

