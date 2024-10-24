Top 9 PM Stories: Justice Khanna as CJI and Global Developments

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India, with the oath ceremony scheduled for November 11. The legal fraternity anticipates this appointment to bring new judicial perspectives.

Amid rising tensions, India's envoy accused Canada of betrayal, remarking on its unprofessional conduct. Additionally, Canada removed gangster Goldy Brar from its criminal list, raising diplomatic eyebrows.

In energy and technology news, the government plans a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to stimulate India's burgeoning space industry, welcomed by market stakeholders as a transformative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)