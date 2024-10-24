Top 9 PM Stories: Justice Khanna as CJI and Global Developments
The top headlines include Justice Sanjiv Khanna's appointment as the Chief Justice of India, ongoing diplomatic tensions with Canada, and major developments in Indian and global politics. Other stories cover a cyclone alert in Bengal, space sector investments, and Nvidia's AI partnerships in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India, with the oath ceremony scheduled for November 11. The legal fraternity anticipates this appointment to bring new judicial perspectives.
Amid rising tensions, India's envoy accused Canada of betrayal, remarking on its unprofessional conduct. Additionally, Canada removed gangster Goldy Brar from its criminal list, raising diplomatic eyebrows.
In energy and technology news, the government plans a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to stimulate India's burgeoning space industry, welcomed by market stakeholders as a transformative move.
