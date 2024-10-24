Left Menu

Top 9 PM Stories: Justice Khanna as CJI and Global Developments

The top headlines include Justice Sanjiv Khanna's appointment as the Chief Justice of India, ongoing diplomatic tensions with Canada, and major developments in Indian and global politics. Other stories cover a cyclone alert in Bengal, space sector investments, and Nvidia's AI partnerships in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:05 IST
Top 9 PM Stories: Justice Khanna as CJI and Global Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India, with the oath ceremony scheduled for November 11. The legal fraternity anticipates this appointment to bring new judicial perspectives.

Amid rising tensions, India's envoy accused Canada of betrayal, remarking on its unprofessional conduct. Additionally, Canada removed gangster Goldy Brar from its criminal list, raising diplomatic eyebrows.

In energy and technology news, the government plans a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to stimulate India's burgeoning space industry, welcomed by market stakeholders as a transformative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024