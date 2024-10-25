Resentencing Looms for Menendez Brothers as New Evidence Surfaces

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon revealed plans to seek resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez during a press conference, citing new evidence of prolonged sexual abuse by their father.

The Menendez brothers have served 34 years for the shotgun murder of their parents, a case that drew national attention due to their affluent background. Gascon now believes a modified sentence should consider their eligibility for parole.

This decision follows recent public discourse fueled by both a Netflix dramatization and new allegations, including those from a former band member reportedly abused by Jose Menendez. Gascon announced his decision ahead of a major re-election campaign.

