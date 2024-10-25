Left Menu

Resentencing Looms for Menendez Brothers as New Evidence Surfaces

Los Angeles prosecutor George Gascon seeks resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez after 34 years in prison for the murder of their parents. New evidence suggests their father sexually abused them. A revised sentence may allow parole, amid debates and revived interest in their case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 02:52 IST
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon revealed plans to seek resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez during a press conference, citing new evidence of prolonged sexual abuse by their father.

The Menendez brothers have served 34 years for the shotgun murder of their parents, a case that drew national attention due to their affluent background. Gascon now believes a modified sentence should consider their eligibility for parole.

This decision follows recent public discourse fueled by both a Netflix dramatization and new allegations, including those from a former band member reportedly abused by Jose Menendez. Gascon announced his decision ahead of a major re-election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

