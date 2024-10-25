Left Menu

RSS Plans for Creating Lasting Impact by 2025

The RSS national executive meeting in Mathura, led by Mohan Bhagwat, covered tributes to late prominent figures like Ratan Tata and future plans for the centenary in 2025. Strategies for social harmony, environmental initiatives, and organizational expansion were outlined as key agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a two-day national executive meeting in Mathura, commencing with tributes to recently deceased notable figures such as Ratan Tata. The session was inaugurated at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who honored Bharat Mata with garlands.

During the meeting, the Sangh paid homage to influential personalities like former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, among others. All India Co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur announced that plans for the RSS's 100-year celebration by Vijayadashami in 2025 were under review. Discussions focused on conveying messages of social harmony and environmental responsibility.

The RSS also addressed organizational expansion, aiming to extend its reach to all local units known as 'Mandals.' The two-day meeting saw participation from prominent leaders and 393 members across various states, emphasizing the Sangh's commitment to future growth and societal betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

