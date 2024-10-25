Karnataka Hosts the Indian Travel Expo 2024: A Global Tourism Hub

Karnataka is poised to become a central hub for global tourism as it prepares to host the Indian Travel Expo 2024 at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru from November 25 to 27, 2024. Organized by Way 2 Media Network Private Limited, with co-organization by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, the expo is expected to draw thousands of participants from around the world.

The event will feature significant industry engagement with over 200 exhibitors, 50 media representatives, 25 industry speakers, and an anticipated 10,000 visitors. Travel professionals will have the opportunity to network, learn, and discover new travel possibilities. Karnataka's selection as the host underscores its substantial role in India's tourism sector.

The expo promises global participation, including travel leaders and industry experts who will converge to discuss the future of tourism. Highlights of the event include panel discussions on emerging trends, challenges, innovations in the global tourism market, and the illustrious Indian Travel Awards 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)