Rajshri Deshpande Advocates for Diverse Roles for Women in Cinema

Actor Rajshri Deshpande highlights the need for diverse roles for women in cinema, criticizing the industry’s male-dominated narratives. Despite being offered typecast roles, she seeks challenging parts that reflect women's capabilities. Deshpande urges empathetic production to boost independent films while stressing strategies to enhance visibility and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:10 IST
Actor Rajshri Deshpande, celebrated for her roles in "Trial by Fire" and "Sacred Games," is calling for more diverse and exciting roles for women in cinema, criticizing the industry's tendency to favor male-centric narratives. She notes the lack of challenging female roles compared to those available to male actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma.

Deshpande revealed that she was offered repetitive roles similar to her past performances, which she turned down. She emphasizes the importance of independent cinema and the role of empathetic producers in cultivating a diverse movie landscape. Her calls for strategic innovation comes from her background in advertising, suggesting a need for better marketing in the film industry.

As a jury member at the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image's Film Festival, Deshpande encountered over 100 different stories from across India, showcasing diverse narratives of life and magic realism. Upcoming projects include an OTT show, 'Rangeen,' focusing on an intriguing husband-wife relationship, set to release soon.

