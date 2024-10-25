Tourism Thrives as Gulmarg Stands Unshaken by Terror

In the wake of a deadly terror attack that claimed the lives of two Army porters and two soldiers near the famed hill resort of Gulmarg, tourists nonetheless flocked to the picturesque town on Friday. The continued influx of visitors signifies resilience, even as a large-scale search for the attackers is underway.

Tourists remain undeterred by the ambush on an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, on Thursday evening. Despite the tensions, visitors are reassured by the significant security presence in Gulmarg.

Local tourism thrives, presenting a strong front against the backdrop of ongoing safety operations and local concerns about the impacts on business. Community members express hope that normalcy will return soon, highlighting the region's enduring appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)