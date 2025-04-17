Govt Boost Transforms Pharmac: 200,000+ Kiwis to Benefit from Over 60 Funded Medicines

In a major win for healthcare in New Zealand, Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown have announced that more than 200,000 New Zealanders are expected to benefit from a sweeping expansion of access to over 60 life-changing medicines. This landmark development follows a substantial $604 million funding boost to Pharmac, New Zealand’s drug-buying agency, over a four-year period.

The increased funding has already enabled Pharmac to fund or widen access to 59 medicines, with an additional five currently under active consideration. This surge in access marks a significant leap forward compared to the previous financial year—before the current Government took office—when Pharmac was only able to fund or expand access to 28 medicines.

Game-Changing Support for Patients

Mr Seymour described the announcement as a milestone achievement that addresses years of uncertainty for New Zealanders in need of vital medicines.

“When this Government assumed office, we inherited a $1.8 billion funding hole in Pharmac and no new resources to expand access to medicines,” said Seymour. “We knew this was unsustainable. That’s why we’ve provided Pharmac with its largest ever budget—$6.294 billion over four years—to ensure it can fulfill its role and negotiate the best possible deals for the health of New Zealanders.”

Pharmac’s final consultation linked to this funding round was released today and focuses on widening access to asthma inhalers. If approved, this proposal could bring the total number of New Zealanders benefiting from the new funding package to over 200,000.

Seymour noted that rapid progress followed the funding injection. “Within days of the announcement, Pharmac opened consultation on expanding access to pembrolizumab—also known as Keytruda—for five different cancers. Just over three months later, patients were starting their new treatments.”

He also emphasized his directive to Pharmac last year, encouraging the agency to incorporate a broader fiscal perspective in its evaluations—including the cost of not funding critical treatments.

Strong Focus on Cancer Care and Chronic Conditions

Health Minister Simeon Brown emphasized the Government’s commitment to transforming cancer care in New Zealand, making it one of the Government’s top five health priorities.

“Our $604 million investment has allowed us to unlock better and faster access to cancer medicines,” Brown said. “Medicines like Keytruda have been described as ‘game-changers’—offering renewed hope and extended lives for cancer patients. Others, such as the heart failure drug empagliflozin, will significantly reduce hospitalizations and ease pressure on the health system.”

Brown said early signs of improvement are already visible. “In the first financial quarter, more patients began receiving their first cancer treatments within 31 days, compared to the previous quarter. That shows real progress.”

Eyes on the Future: Sustained Access and Equity

While the latest consultation closes the chapter on medicines linked directly to the current funding boost, both ministers underscored Pharmac’s ongoing mission to evaluate new treatments and expand access within its enhanced budget.

“Pharmac’s work doesn’t end here,” said Seymour. “With the largest budget in its history, the agency is better positioned than ever to consider future applications, expand access to innovative therapies, and continue supporting the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.”

The Government's strong stance on integrating health innovation, improving timelines for treatment, and alleviating the burden of chronic illness reflects a broader vision for healthcare transformation in Aotearoa.

New Zealanders can look forward to more comprehensive, equitable, and timely access to the medicines they need—thanks to a decisive and well-funded commitment to public health.