CRPF Celebrates 86th Anniversary Amidst Vow to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026
The Central Reserve Police Force celebrated its 86th anniversary in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the skillset of its jawans. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the CRPF's crucial role in combating naxalism, expressing confidence in its total eradication by March 2026. The event underscored CRPF's historic contributions.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked its 86th anniversary in a grand ceremony held in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The event was highlighted by impressive mock drills and skill demonstrations by CRPF Valley QAT and K9 squad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attended the celebration, commending the CRPF's significant efforts in combating naxalism nationwide. Shah assured the audience that naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026, highlighting CRPF's pivotal role in this endeavor.
Shah praised the CRPF for its historical contributions to national security, referencing significant moments such as the 1959 fight in Ladakh against the Chinese army. The history and evolution of CRPF, initially established as the Crown Representatives Police in 1939 and renamed in 1949, reflect its vital role in ensuring internal security and its ongoing transformation under the Indian government.
