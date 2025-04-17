Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Cow Deaths at TTD Gaushala: A Political Standoff

Tensions rise as former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy leads a protest accusing poor cow maintenance at the Gaushala. Amid political accusations, TDP denies allegations and issues a challenge to the YRSCP. The opposition remains firm, demanding a probe into the claims to uphold Tirumala's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:46 IST
YRS Congress Party leaders protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation over alleged cow deaths at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Gaushala, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy staged a protest by lying down on the road on Thursday. His protest was sparked by police prohibition on visiting the Gaushala amid claims that around 100 cows have perished due to neglect.

Leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YRS) Congress Party have ramped up their protest, accusing the TTD and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of failing to maintain the cow sanctuary adequately. YSR Congress Party members took to social media, questioning the coalition government's decisions and challenging the ruling party's narrative.

The TDP has refuted these accusations, labeling them as false and politically motivated. In response, they challenged YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the Gaushala and assess its conditions. Although Reddy accepted this challenge, police reportedly prevented him, prompting further allegations of government obstruction and calls for an investigation into the Gaushala's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

