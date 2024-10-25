Left Menu

NH7 Weekender 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Line-Up for 15th Edition

The NH7 Weekender 2024 is set to light up Pune with its 15th edition featuring over 30 homegrown and international artists. British sensation Jorja Smith and National Award winner Amit Trivedi headline the event, promising an unforgettable experience for festival-goers on December 14th and 15th.

Updated: 25-10-2024 22:39 IST
Singers Usha Uthup and Amit Trivedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 15th NH7 Weekender, scheduled for December 14-15, 2024, promises to dazzle Pune's Teerth Fields with an impressive roster of over 30 artists. The festival, long celebrated for its electric atmosphere, unveiled a stellar line-up last Friday featuring a mix of both homegrown and international talent.

Highlighting the artist grid is British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, set to make her India debut at the event. A Grammy nominee in 2019, Smith is known for collaborations with music giants like Stormzy and Kendrick Lamar. Her latest album, 'Falling or Flying,' won the Best Independent Album at the AIM Awards, further solidifying her status as a significant global artist.

Also headlining is National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi. The festival will showcase a range of performers including legends like Usha Uthup, rising star King, and popular rapper Raftaar. Raftaar expressed his excitement, emphasizing the festival as a long-awaited opportunity to engage with fans as both an artist and a supporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

Latest News

