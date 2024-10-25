Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan Shine with Mesmerizing Dance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In an unforgettable performance, Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan captivated audiences at a star-studded Mumbai event. The duo showcased their exceptional dance skills on the track 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' from the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Vidya's impressive poise after a stumble on stage drew admiration from the crowd.

Vidya, having long aspired to share the stage with Madhuri since witnessing her iconic 'Ek Do Teen' performance, said she was honored to fulfill this long-standing dream. "Dancing alongside Madhuri, despite my fall, it was surreal," Vidya expressed. The performance delivered a riveting face-off between the two powerhouse dancers.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee with production by Bhushan Kumar, is expected to be a major crowd-puller this Diwali, with a cast that includes Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. As fans anticipate its November 1 release, the film promises a thrilling mix of horror and comedy, competing with 'Singham Again' in theatres.

