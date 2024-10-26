Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Visit: A Divine Journey in Chhattisgarh

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, during a two-day visit to the state. She offered prayers and performed rituals at the temple. Murmu also attended convocation ceremonies at IIT Bhilai and Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as part of her two-day state visit.

Murmu, accompanied by Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, offered prayers for the country's well-being and prosperity at the renowned temple.

Following her temple visit, Murmu attended convocation ceremonies at IIT Bhilai and Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University, concluding her visit with a return to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

