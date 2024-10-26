President Murmu's Spiritual Visit: A Divine Journey in Chhattisgarh

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as part of her two-day state visit.

Murmu, accompanied by Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, offered prayers for the country's well-being and prosperity at the renowned temple.

Following her temple visit, Murmu attended convocation ceremonies at IIT Bhilai and Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University, concluding her visit with a return to Delhi.

