Left Menu

Cracking Down on Concert Ticket Scams: ED's Nationwide Raids

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids related to an alleged ticket black marketing scheme for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh concerts. Searches across five states uncovered individuals involved in the illegal sale of tickets, including fake ones. The probe aims to trace financial networks and proceeds from such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:43 IST
Cracking Down on Concert Ticket Scams: ED's Nationwide Raids
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently uncovered alleged black marketing in a money laundering case involving concert tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' events.

On Friday, searches were conducted at 13 locations spanning five states: Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

The agency revealed that individuals were using social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to sell illegal or fake tickets. Various materials including mobile phones and laptops were seized as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024