Cracking Down on Concert Ticket Scams: ED's Nationwide Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently uncovered alleged black marketing in a money laundering case involving concert tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' events.

On Friday, searches were conducted at 13 locations spanning five states: Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

The agency revealed that individuals were using social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to sell illegal or fake tickets. Various materials including mobile phones and laptops were seized as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)