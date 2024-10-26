Cracking Down on Concert Ticket Scams: ED's Nationwide Raids
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids related to an alleged ticket black marketing scheme for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh concerts. Searches across five states uncovered individuals involved in the illegal sale of tickets, including fake ones. The probe aims to trace financial networks and proceeds from such activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently uncovered alleged black marketing in a money laundering case involving concert tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' events.
On Friday, searches were conducted at 13 locations spanning five states: Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.
The agency revealed that individuals were using social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to sell illegal or fake tickets. Various materials including mobile phones and laptops were seized as part of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement