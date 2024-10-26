Harnessing Tribal Wisdom: The Path to India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the indispensable role of tribal communities in India's development during her speech at IIT Bhilai's joint convocation.

Highlighting their close relationship with nature, President Murmu suggested that learning from tribal lifestyles could significantly contribute to national progress, acknowledging IIT Bhilai's efforts in this direction.

The institute has been actively engaged in agri-tech, health-tech, and fintech solutions to support tribal communities, aiming to foster a collaborative and progressive ecosystem across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)