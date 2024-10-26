Left Menu

Harnessing Tribal Wisdom: The Path to India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of tribal participation in India's development, highlighting their harmonious relationship with nature. At IIT Bhilai's convocation, she lauded technological efforts addressing tribal community issues, including health and agriculture, aimed at leveraging tribal knowledge for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhilai | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the indispensable role of tribal communities in India's development during her speech at IIT Bhilai's joint convocation.

Highlighting their close relationship with nature, President Murmu suggested that learning from tribal lifestyles could significantly contribute to national progress, acknowledging IIT Bhilai's efforts in this direction.

The institute has been actively engaged in agri-tech, health-tech, and fintech solutions to support tribal communities, aiming to foster a collaborative and progressive ecosystem across the nation.

