Shraddha Kapoor: Effortless Airport Style and Record-Breaking 'Stree 2' Success

Shraddha Kapoor, effortlessly cool as ever, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday donning a simple t-shirt paired with a blue oversized blazer and fitted pants. Her casual-chic style was completed with a cap, leaving her loose hair flowing. Always amiable, Kapoor greeted the eager paparazzi with her signature bright smile.

The actress graciously paused to take a selfie with an approaching fan, even as she shared memorable moments from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash just the day before. Kapoor took to Instagram to showcase a series of stunning photos in a gorgeous silver saree, accessorized with a heart-shaped studded handbag, chunky earrings, and high heels, embodying elegance.

On the silver screen, Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, has set a new benchmark. Released on Independence Day 2024, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', and includes captivating cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)