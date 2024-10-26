Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor: Effortless Airport Style and Record-Breaking 'Stree 2' Success

Shraddha Kapoor stunned at Mumbai airport in a chic look and shared Diwali bash memories. Her film 'Stree 2' has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing 'Jawan'. The success is attributed to its engaging storyline and star-studded cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:35 IST
Shraddha Kapoor: Effortless Airport Style and Record-Breaking 'Stree 2' Success
Shraddha Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shraddha Kapoor, effortlessly cool as ever, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday donning a simple t-shirt paired with a blue oversized blazer and fitted pants. Her casual-chic style was completed with a cap, leaving her loose hair flowing. Always amiable, Kapoor greeted the eager paparazzi with her signature bright smile.

The actress graciously paused to take a selfie with an approaching fan, even as she shared memorable moments from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash just the day before. Kapoor took to Instagram to showcase a series of stunning photos in a gorgeous silver saree, accessorized with a heart-shaped studded handbag, chunky earrings, and high heels, embodying elegance.

On the silver screen, Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, has set a new benchmark. Released on Independence Day 2024, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', and includes captivating cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024