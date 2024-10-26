Rihanna Inspires Young Fan with Empowering Message: 'Aim Beyond Me'

In an uplifting moment, global pop icon Rihanna shared empowering words with a seven-year-old fan, who aspired to be the 'next Rihanna.' This heartfelt exchange happened during the promotion of her new children's sneaker line, Fenty x Puma Avanti, as reported by E! News.

While the young admirer giggled at her aspiration, Rihanna placed a reassuring hand on her shoulder and playfully responded, 'Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna.' The 36-year-old star humorously remarked, 'Rihanna? That's late. By the time you grow up, I'm going to be vintage. Antique.'

Rihanna's advice didn't end there. She inspired the girl to 'aim for the stars' and not limit herself. 'Don't aim for me. Aim beyond me. You're going to be fantastic.' The singer stressed the importance of the younger generation striving to be greater and smarter, capable of changing the world in unprecedented ways.

As per E! News, Rihanna also spoke about her new sneaker line in an interview, sharing how her young children, RZA and Riot, influenced the design by pushing for user-friendliness. 'I had to take my time redesigning it to make it easier for moms,' she explained.

Moreover, Rihanna, along with her partner A$AP Rocky, will attend the Met Gala, where Rocky is a co-chair alongside notable figures like Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and honorary chair LeBron James. The event will spotlight the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

(With inputs from agencies.)