The Male Child Obsession: A Doctor's Heartfelt Narrative

Dr. Aruna Kalra's book 'I Want a Boy' highlights the persistent desire for a male child in India. Despite societal progress, bias towards having sons persists, leading to female foeticide and cultural rituals. Kalra shares real stories to expose the harsh reality women face across all social classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST
The Male Child Obsession: A Doctor's Heartfelt Narrative
  • Country:
  • India

Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr. Aruna Kalra exposes the enduring demand for male children among her patients in her compelling autobiographical book, 'I Want a Boy.' The work delves into the extreme measures taken by families in pursuit of a son, despite societal advancements and evolving values.

Statistics indicate that between 4-12 million female foetuses have been aborted over the last 30 years, as the quest for male heirs continues unabated. Kalra's narrative highlights a culture of repeated pregnancies and selective abortions driven by traditional biases.

The book, published by Vitasta, offers a revealing look into the realities faced by women across India, from affluent corporate hospitals to chaotic government facilities where Kalra trained. Through personal anecdotes, she spotlights systemic issues that demand urgent change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

