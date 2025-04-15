Amid Tensions, Thousands Gather at Western Wall for Emotional Passover Blessing

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the traditional Priestly Blessing, one of the most anticipated events during the intermediate days of Passover. The ceremony, heightened by the tensions of war, brought together worshippers from across the nation and was streamed live online.

The blessings were delivered by descendants of Aaron the Priest, referred to as 'kohanim.' Prominent among the participants was Elya Cohen, a 27-year-old former hostage who was abducted at the Nova Music Festival and later freed during a temporary ceasefire in February. Also in attendance were families of hostages Segev Kalfon and Uriel Baruch.

Israel's Chief Rabbis Kalman Bar and David Yosef led the prayers. Although the Priestly Blessing traditionally occurs once during Passover's intermediate days, a second ceremony is planned for Wednesday. It will be attended by families of current and former hostages, as well as wounded Israeli soldiers, with special prayers for their safety and recovery.

The recent violence, including Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities, has resulted in over 1,180 casualties and numerous hostages. The Priestly Blessing, which has taken place since 1970, serves as both a religious ceremony and a symbol of national unity. It is also observed during Sukkot's intermediate days.

Since Passover began, more than 200,000 people have visited the Western Wall, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Additionally, the Temple Mount has seen an increased presence of Jewish visitors, although non-Muslims are not permitted to pray there due to longstanding arrangements.

The status quo governing the Temple Mount dates back to 1967, permitting the Islamic Waqf to manage its day-to-day affairs while Israel retains sovereignty and security control. Debate continues among rabbis regarding the appropriateness of Jews visiting the Temple Mount, with opinions diverging on ritual purity laws.

