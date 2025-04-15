Mysterious Demise of Tiger T-24 in Maharashtra Sparks Questions

The discovery of a tiger's charred remains in Chandrapur, Maharashtra has raised concerns among wildlife officials as they investigate the circumstances of its death. Identified as T-24, the tiger was located near Irai dam in the Mohali buffer zone, an area part of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Initial findings indicate that his demise may have been the result of injuries sustained in a territorial dispute with other tigers. The absence of poaching signs was noted, given that the animal's claws, teeth, and bones were found intact around 15 to 20 days post-mortem.

The site where T-24 was found reportedly experienced a fire triggered by the burning of agricultural waste, which could have contributed to the charred condition of the carcass. Further details are awaited pending the results of a comprehensive postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)