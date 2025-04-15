Left Menu

Mysterious Demise of Tiger T-24 in Maharashtra Sparks Questions

Tiger T-24 was found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, with officials suggesting a territorial fight as the cause. The carcass was discovered near Irai dam, intact with no signs of poaching. A recent fire, ignited to clear farm waste, had swept through the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:32 IST
Mysterious Demise of Tiger T-24 in Maharashtra Sparks Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a tiger's charred remains in Chandrapur, Maharashtra has raised concerns among wildlife officials as they investigate the circumstances of its death. Identified as T-24, the tiger was located near Irai dam in the Mohali buffer zone, an area part of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Initial findings indicate that his demise may have been the result of injuries sustained in a territorial dispute with other tigers. The absence of poaching signs was noted, given that the animal's claws, teeth, and bones were found intact around 15 to 20 days post-mortem.

The site where T-24 was found reportedly experienced a fire triggered by the burning of agricultural waste, which could have contributed to the charred condition of the carcass. Further details are awaited pending the results of a comprehensive postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025