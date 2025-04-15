Left Menu

Trump Engages in Crucial Iran Talks

President Donald Trump has conversed with the Sultan of Oman regarding ongoing negotiations with Iran, aiming to prevent nuclear proliferation. Additionally, their dialogue included discussions on U.S. operations concerning Yemen's Houthis. The talks are vital for regional stability and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:33 IST
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump engaged in vital discussions with the Sultan of Oman, focusing on imminent Iran negotiations. Set for Saturday, these talks are a continuation of deliberations that began last week. The primary objective is to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons, according to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's decisive stance on the matter, highlighting the importance of these negotiations for global security. The dialogue with Oman's leader also touched on U.S. military operations targeting Yemen's Houthis, shedding light on ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

These discussions underscore the delicate balance of international diplomacy and the U.S. commitment to curtailing potential nuclear threats, while addressing broader Middle Eastern geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

