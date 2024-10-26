Left Menu

NH7 Weekender 2024: A Spectacular Musical Fusion

NH7 Weekender 2024 is set to feature performances by Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and musician Amit Trivedi on December 14-15 in Pune. The festival, marking its 15th edition, will host over 30 artists, including Usha Uthup and Raftaar. NH7 is a platform celebrating diverse musical talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:13 IST
NH7 Weekender 2024: A Spectacular Musical Fusion

Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and acclaimed musician Amit Trivedi are slated to lead the NH7 Weekender 2024 lineup, scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Pune.

This 15th edition of the renowned multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming festival will highlight both established and emerging artists. Trivedi, renowned for his work in films like "Dev.D" and "Qala", expressed enthusiasm about returning to the NH7 stage after a decade.

The forthcoming event will boast performances from over 30 artists, including notable Indian talents such as Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup and newcomer Raftaar, marking his debut at the festival. Organized by NODWIN Gaming, NH7 Weekender continues its tradition of embracing musical diversity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024