NH7 Weekender 2024: A Spectacular Musical Fusion

Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and acclaimed musician Amit Trivedi are slated to lead the NH7 Weekender 2024 lineup, scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Pune.

This 15th edition of the renowned multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming festival will highlight both established and emerging artists. Trivedi, renowned for his work in films like "Dev.D" and "Qala", expressed enthusiasm about returning to the NH7 stage after a decade.

The forthcoming event will boast performances from over 30 artists, including notable Indian talents such as Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup and newcomer Raftaar, marking his debut at the festival. Organized by NODWIN Gaming, NH7 Weekender continues its tradition of embracing musical diversity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)