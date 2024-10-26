Alicia Vikander Leads Cast of 'The Last Day'

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander takes the lead in the forthcoming drama film 'The Last Day'.

Directed by Rachel Rose, marking her feature debut, the film will also see performances from stars Victoria Pedretti and Wagner Moura, according to a report by Variety.

The narrative follows a writer and mother who embarks on a journey of self-discovery upon facing figures from her past, questioning her creative direction.

Production for 'The Last Day' wrapped earlier this month, with Lucie Elwes, Rachel Rose, Mason Plotts, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films producing the project.

The movie sees executive production by Maja Hoffmann and Lucas Hoffmann of Luma Projects.

Vikander, celebrated for her Oscar-winning role in 'The Danish Girl', has featured in acclaimed films like 'Ex Machina' and 'Tomb Raider'.

Recently, she appeared in 'Rumours' alongside Cate Blanchett and in 'The Assessment' with Elizabeth Olsen.

Upcoming ventures for Vikander include the Korean thriller 'Hope' and Oliver Assayas' 'The Wizard of the Kremlin'.

(With inputs from agencies.)