Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the strategic importance of Northeast India, highlighting its role in Indian policies and regional cooperation. Speaking at the North East Investors Summit 2025, he called on international envoys to explore the region's potential and foster cooperation with global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a compelling address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined Northeast India's growing global importance, speaking to ambassadors ahead of the North East Investors Summit 2025. The summit, organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), is set to showcase the area's vital role in India's foreign policy.

Highlighting the region's strategic position, Jaishankar stated, "The northeast adjoins five of our neighbours on land, its boundaries are the interface between the Indian subcontinent and the ASEAN." He emphasized India's recent initiatives, including the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan project, which underscore the northeast's pivotal role in connecting India with its regional neighbors.

Jaishankar appealed to foreign envoys to acquaint themselves with the area's potential and share this insight with their respective governments and industries. He expressed confidence that the upcoming summit would enhance the region's strengths and promote international collaboration, particularly as a gateway to Southeast Asia, a tourism hub, and a global contributor.

