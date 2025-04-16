Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Spark Strategic Partnership Between South Korea and Vietnam

South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to closely cooperate following U.S. tariffs that pose major challenges for both nations and companies like Samsung. They aim to boost bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030. Both countries are exploring expanded business operations and mutual support in international issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:37 IST
In a strategic maneuver, South Korea and Vietnam announced a collaboration to counter the economic challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. The announcement comes as companies with substantial investments, such as Samsung Electronics, face potential hurdles.

Following a meeting between South Korean and Vietnamese foreign ministers, both nations pledged to enhance bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030 and support each other on various global issues. The agreement signifies a commitment to a balanced and sustainable economic relationship.

While reciprocal U.S. tariffs have sparked concern, especially impacting exports from Vietnam and South Korea, an ongoing 90-day moratorium offers a window for strategic planning. Expansions in infrastructure, electronics, and renewable energy are key focus areas for the future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

