Criminal Web Unraveled: Bihar Police Crack Pune Businessman's Murder Case
Bihar Police arrested seven, including a woman, for the kidnapping and murder of Pune-based businessman Laxman Sadhu Shinde. Shinde was lured to Patna under false pretenses and subsequently killed. A gang involved in interstate crimes demanding ransom was exposed, with investigations ongoing.
Bihar Police have successfully cracked a high-profile murder case involving the abduction and killing of a Pune businessman. The arrest of seven individuals, as reported by senior officials, marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation.
Laxman Sadhu Shinde's body was found in Jehanabad district, only days after he arrived at Patna airport, lured by a fraudulent business proposition. Among those detained is the alleged kingpin behind this and other similar crimes.
The investigation has revealed an organized gang involved in multiple abductions and murders across states like Jharkhand and Karnataka. The suspects, including known cybercriminals, extorted and demanded ransom, compelling law enforcement to launch a comprehensive probe.
