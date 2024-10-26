Left Menu

Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Brings Diljit Dosanjh Back to His Roots

Diljit Dosanjh kicks off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with high-energy performances in Delhi, marking his return to India after global success. The shows are organized by Ripple Effect Studios and have become the highest-grossing concert event in Indian history, drawing massive crowds and fan enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:59 IST
Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Brings Diljit Dosanjh Back to His Roots
Diljit Dosanjh (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi buzzed with excitement as actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh launched his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with back-to-back concerts over the weekend. Fans flocked to witness the magnetic performer after his remarkable global tour success.

Tickets for these shows, organized by Ripple Effect Studios, sold out rapidly, breaking records for the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in India. Enthralled fans shared their excitement and the struggles faced in securing tickets amid overwhelming demand.

As Dosanjh's tour commences in Delhi, it sets a new benchmark for Indian musicians, with upcoming shows in major cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata. The tour's success underscores Dosanjh's impressive journey in establishing a global presence for Punjabi music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024