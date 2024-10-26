Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Brings Diljit Dosanjh Back to His Roots

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi buzzed with excitement as actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh launched his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with back-to-back concerts over the weekend. Fans flocked to witness the magnetic performer after his remarkable global tour success.

Tickets for these shows, organized by Ripple Effect Studios, sold out rapidly, breaking records for the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in India. Enthralled fans shared their excitement and the struggles faced in securing tickets amid overwhelming demand.

As Dosanjh's tour commences in Delhi, it sets a new benchmark for Indian musicians, with upcoming shows in major cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata. The tour's success underscores Dosanjh's impressive journey in establishing a global presence for Punjabi music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)