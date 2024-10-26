Traffic Jams and Excitement at Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert

Traffic in central Delhi was heavily impacted on Saturday, with cars inching along near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The disturbance was due to hordes of fans attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated concert.

Officials noted that over 3,000 security personnel, alongside CRPF, were tasked with maintaining order. High excitement surrounded Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,' marking the singer's return to India after successful tours abroad. Since more than 35,000 attendees were expected, authorities took extensive measures to ensure safety.

Traffic advisories were issued to inform the public about diversions and urge the use of public transport. Roads like BP Marg and Lodhi Road faced major closures, but emergency vehicles retained access. Officials also deployed plainclothes officers and cameras for additional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)