Traffic Jams and Excitement at Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert

Delhi was abuzz with excitement as thousands flocked to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Traffic moved slowly, prompting the deployment of over 3,000 security personnel. Concert-goers eagerly awaited Dosanjh’s return to India, as police issued traffic advisories, urging public transport use to ease congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Traffic in central Delhi was heavily impacted on Saturday, with cars inching along near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The disturbance was due to hordes of fans attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated concert.

Officials noted that over 3,000 security personnel, alongside CRPF, were tasked with maintaining order. High excitement surrounded Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,' marking the singer's return to India after successful tours abroad. Since more than 35,000 attendees were expected, authorities took extensive measures to ensure safety.

Traffic advisories were issued to inform the public about diversions and urge the use of public transport. Roads like BP Marg and Lodhi Road faced major closures, but emergency vehicles retained access. Officials also deployed plainclothes officers and cameras for additional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

