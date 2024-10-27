Arjun Erigaisi's Historic 2800 Elo Triumph
Arjun Erigaisi has become the second Indian chess player to surpass the 2800 Elo mark in live ratings, following Viswanathan Anand. This achievement was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is set to inspire many young chess enthusiasts to pursue excellence in the sport.
In a landmark achievement for Indian chess, Arjun Erigaisi has crossed the 2800 mark in live chess ratings, joining a select group of only 14 players in history to achieve this feat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Erigaisi's accomplishment, calling it a "phenomenal feat" and a milestone that not only highlights Erigaisi's exceptional talent and perseverance but also serves as an inspiration for young chess players across the nation.
The achievement places Erigaisi alongside legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand, the only other Indian to have crossed the 2800 Elo rating, potentially setting the stage for a new generation of Indian chess prodigies.
