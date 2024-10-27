Bishnoi Dispute: Rakesh Tikait Urges Salman Khan to Apologize for Safety

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, advised Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community amidst reports of a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. "If a dispute can be resolved by apologizing, why shouldn't it be done?" Tikait remarked on Sunday.

While participating in a farmers' Mahapanchayat, Tikait criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to install electricity meters in fields despite promises of free electricity. He argued that such measures should be included in party manifestos if they are to be implemented.

Addressing agricultural concerns, Tikait alleged that lower crop prices were leading to significant farmer losses and criticized the Agniveer scheme, suggesting it would convert the country from an agricultural to a labor-dominated society.

