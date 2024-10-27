Left Menu

Bishnoi Dispute: Rakesh Tikait Urges Salman Khan to Apologize for Safety

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, suggested that Bollywood star Salman Khan apologize to the Bishnoi community to resolve a dispute. Tikait criticized UP's electricity policies affecting farmers and addressed issues like crop prices and the Agniveer scheme during a farmers' Mahapanchayat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:49 IST
Bishnoi Dispute: Rakesh Tikait Urges Salman Khan to Apologize for Safety
Rakesh Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, advised Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community amidst reports of a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. "If a dispute can be resolved by apologizing, why shouldn't it be done?" Tikait remarked on Sunday.

While participating in a farmers' Mahapanchayat, Tikait criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to install electricity meters in fields despite promises of free electricity. He argued that such measures should be included in party manifestos if they are to be implemented.

Addressing agricultural concerns, Tikait alleged that lower crop prices were leading to significant farmer losses and criticized the Agniveer scheme, suggesting it would convert the country from an agricultural to a labor-dominated society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024