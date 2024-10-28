Music Legends in Headlines: Lil Durk Arrested, Phil Lesh Passes, Beyonce Takes the Stage

Rapper Lil Durk, known for his influential role in the Chicago-based rap group Only the Family, was arrested on allegations of arranging a rival's murder in 2022. According to federal prosecutors, Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was detained near an airport before leaving the United States.

The music world mourns the loss of Phil Lesh, the bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, who passed away at 84. A pioneering figure in the psychedelic music scene, Lesh's intricate bass lines were integral to the band's famed improvisational style. The Empire State Building tribute in tie-dye colors underscores the widespread impact of his legacy.

In a rare political appearance, Beyonce took to the stage in Houston to support Kamala Harris' rally on abortion rights. Addressing an audience of 30,000, the superstar joined fellow Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, signaling strong support for the Democratic candidate in a crucial election cycle.

