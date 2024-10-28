Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Spark Airport Fashion Buzz Ahead of New Film

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal recently grabbed attention with their distinct fashion choices at the Mumbai airport. The duo, known for their fashion sense, didn't disappoint as they journey towards the much-anticipated film 'Love and War' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kapoor maintained a simple yet stylish demeanor, opting for baggy jeans and an oversized jacket while accessorizing with a backpack, sunglasses, and a mask. Although he refrained from greeting the awaiting media, Kapoor was swiftly ushered inside by his team and airport staff.

Conversely, Kaushal embraced the cameras, flaunting a new mustache and a trendy outfit comprising beige baggy pants and an olive green shirt. Both actors will star alongside Alia Bhatt in the forthcoming Bhansali drama, set for a March 2026 release, marking exciting collaborations for the lead actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)