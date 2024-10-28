Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Spark Airport Fashion Buzz Ahead of New Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal showcased their stylish airport looks in Mumbai, drawing attention before their collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'. The film marks Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali since 'Saawariya', while Kaushal teams up with the director for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:48 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Spark Airport Fashion Buzz Ahead of New Film
Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal recently grabbed attention with their distinct fashion choices at the Mumbai airport. The duo, known for their fashion sense, didn't disappoint as they journey towards the much-anticipated film 'Love and War' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kapoor maintained a simple yet stylish demeanor, opting for baggy jeans and an oversized jacket while accessorizing with a backpack, sunglasses, and a mask. Although he refrained from greeting the awaiting media, Kapoor was swiftly ushered inside by his team and airport staff.

Conversely, Kaushal embraced the cameras, flaunting a new mustache and a trendy outfit comprising beige baggy pants and an olive green shirt. Both actors will star alongside Alia Bhatt in the forthcoming Bhansali drama, set for a March 2026 release, marking exciting collaborations for the lead actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024