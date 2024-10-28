Ayodhya's Deepotsav: A Beacon of Celebration and Security

In preparation for Ayodhya's prestigious Deepotsav celebrations, police have enforced strict security measures, closing off 17 bylanes near Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu riverbank. Access is now restricted to authorized pass holders only, prioritizing safety during this significant event.

Officials have curated a detailed list of residents in connected colonies and have urged them to remain indoors, especially on rooftops, ensuring seamless execution of the event. The high-security arrangement includes one sub-inspector and four constables stationed at each entry point, bolstering the robust security plan.

To mark this year's festivities, a world record attempt will see 28 lakh diyas lit, presenting a stunning visual spectacle. Volunteers and coordinators meticulously manage arrangements, embodying the spirit of the occasion with precision and care. This marks the eighth edition of Deepotsav under the Yogi Adityanath government.

