Shockwaves in Cinema: Allegations Against Renowned Director

A Malayalee film director of high repute, Ranjith Balakrishnan, finds himself amidst serious allegations as a 31-year-old man accuses him of sexual assault dated back to 2012. The claim has sent ripples through the Malayalam film industry.

The official FIR detailing these accusations connects an incident that took place in December 2012, at a five-star hotel. It is alleged that Balakrishnan manipulated circumstances to obtain the man's phone number and subsequently invited him for a meeting where the assault occurred.

Initially filed in Kerala, the complaint was redirected to Bengaluru due to jurisdictional concerns. This move comes as more artists in the industry begin to step forward with similar allegations, inspiring the current complainant's resolved decision to press charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)