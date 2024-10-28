Ralph Fiennes Reveals Plot Details of '28 Years Later'

In a detailed revelation, actor and producer Ralph Fiennes provides insights into the long-awaited sequel, '28 Years Later.' This looming post-apocalyptic horror film traces the harrowing journey of a young boy who, amid a devastating plague in Britain, seeks the aid of a doctor to save his mother.

Fiennes disclosed to Deadline that the film, directed by Danny Boyle, marks the third installment in the ongoing series. The plot is steeped in tension as infected rabid humans pose a constant threat in the picturesque regions of northern England, where small uninfected communities struggle for survival.

Reuniting with producer Cillian Murphy, who reprises his role from the original '28 Days Later,' the ensemble cast brings together talents like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer. Scheduled for a June 2025 release, the film continues the narrative arc Fiennes outlines passionately.

