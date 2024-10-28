Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast to Shine in Period Drama 'The Housekeeper'

Uma Thurman, Phoebe Dynevor, and Anthony Hopkins join forces in 'The Housekeeper', a 1930s Cornwall-set drama directed by Richard Eyre. The film explores a Polish housekeeper's secret romance with a famous novelist. Julia Taylor-Stanley and Kevin Loader produce, inspired by Rose Tremain's short story.

28-10-2024
Uma Thurman (Image source: Instagram/ @umathurman), Phoebe Dynevor (Image source: Instagram/ @phoebedynevor). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Uma Thurman, Phoebe Dynevor, and Anthony Hopkins headline the upcoming period drama 'The Housekeeper', as reported by Deadline. The narrative unfolds in 1930s Cornwall, UK, spotlighting a clandestine affair between a Polish housekeeper and a renowned author.

Under the direction of 'Notes On A Scandal' and 'Iris' filmmaker Richard Eyre, the film springs from a scenario crafted by British novelist Rose Tremain. The storyline draws inspiration from Tremain's short story detailing a woman's unsettling realization following a brief encounter with Daphne du Maurier, revealing she is the muse for the character Mrs. Danvers in du Maurier's acclaimed work, 'Rebecca'.

Phoebe Dynevor takes on the role of Du Maurier, while Uma Thurman portrays the housekeeper, and Anthony Hopkins embodies the affluent, widowed Lord DeWithers. Thurman, acclaimed for roles in 'Henry & June', 'Gattaca', and 'Les Miserables', joins Dynevor, known for her performances in 'Bridgerton' and 'The Colour Room', and Hopkins, celebrated for his iconic role in 'The Silence of the Lambs', adding their star power to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

