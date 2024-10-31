Left Menu

Revenge And Expansion: Squid Game Season 2 Set to Thrill

Squid Game's second season, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, promises more characters and intriguing challenges. Attending a promotional event in Lucca, Hwang discussed a potential English version. The series returns Dec. 26, continuing the journey of Gi-hun, seeking revenge. A third installment and possible U.S. adaptation are in the works.

Updated: 31-10-2024 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Revenge and a deepening narrative are set to dominate the eagerly awaited second season of "Squid Game," the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed, promising an expanded roster of characters and more captivating challenges surpassing the original series.

Speaking at a global promotional event in Lucca, Italy, Hwang informed Reuters that a third edition of the Korean drama is already in post-production. He hinted at a potential English-language version, adding to the excitement. "Squid Game," which first premiered on Netflix in 2021, became the platform's most-watched show to date.

The show's creator took home an Emmy for outstanding directing, while lead actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama. The much-anticipated second season, launching on December 26, promises to delve deeper into the story of Gi-hun, played by Lee, who returns to the dangerous games with vengeance-driven motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

