Revenge And Expansion: Squid Game Season 2 Set to Thrill

Revenge and a deepening narrative are set to dominate the eagerly awaited second season of "Squid Game," the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed, promising an expanded roster of characters and more captivating challenges surpassing the original series.

Speaking at a global promotional event in Lucca, Italy, Hwang informed Reuters that a third edition of the Korean drama is already in post-production. He hinted at a potential English-language version, adding to the excitement. "Squid Game," which first premiered on Netflix in 2021, became the platform's most-watched show to date.

The show's creator took home an Emmy for outstanding directing, while lead actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama. The much-anticipated second season, launching on December 26, promises to delve deeper into the story of Gi-hun, played by Lee, who returns to the dangerous games with vengeance-driven motives.

