Euro Zone Bonds Steady as Markets Brace for Economic Data Surge

Euro zone government bonds maintained their stability on Tuesday, providing a respite for traders in light of minimal recent tariff developments. This calm precedes a wave of economic data releases expected later in the week, including significant U.S. GDP, inflation, and employment statistics, starting Wednesday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield remained largely unchanged at 2.499%, while Italy's slightly rose by 1 basis point, leaving a spread of 107.9 basis points between the two countries. Despite this steadiness, global stocks and the U.S. dollar made slight gains following signs of reduced U.S. auto tariffs, indicating possible shifts in trade policy.

Investors are particularly attentive to euro zone inflation figures, as these could impact the European Central Bank's rate decisions. Spanish inflation slightly exceeded expectations but didn't stir markets significantly. Analysts now await inflation data from France and Germany, which could offer stronger indicators for future ECB monetary policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)